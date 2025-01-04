Sunriser Lions Ice Fishing Derby brings families together on the ice

KILA — Ice Fishing is one of Montana's most popular winter activities, and every year, hundreds of people gather at Smith Lake in Kila for the Sunriser Lions ice fishing derby,

“Well, I think it's important to get kids outside in Montana. We hunt and fish and hike and camp and so you get the kids started at the early age,“ said Warren Illi, chairman of the Sunriser Lions Ice Fishing Derby.

For 53rd year in a row 300 to 400 people gathered for the ice fishing derby.

“Little kids at five, six years old to come up with their holding a little perch or northern pike and they're proud of it and you weigh it and you give them a reel, and you got them hooked for life as an angler. So, it’s a lot of fun,” said Illi.

The Sunriser Lions use this event to raise funds to fund their mission of eyesight conservation. They test the eyesight of 10 to 15,000 kids in Northwest Montana each year. And what better way to raise money than catching fish...

“Ice fishing is part of what we do in northwestern Montana and wintertime,” said Illi.

During the derby the first 75 kids to catch a fish receive a free fishing pole donated by Flathead Walleyes Unlimited.

“We have hamburgers and hot dogs and prizes for the biggest northern pike and the biggest perch, and we also have prizes for the kids 12 and under, for the smallest pike and the smallest perch. And it's just a fun time,” said Illi.

While catching fish is fun, according to one young angler, the best part of the event is, “Getting to see how much they weigh,” said Connor Reed.

This fishing derby is kid centered but also serves as an opportunity for the whole family to get outside and enjoy the Montana winter.

“It's fun, and it makes me happy to spend time with my family and do fun things. It's a good time,” said Easton Carpenter.