KALISPELL — It has been a little over two months since Flathead Valley native Patrick O'Connell won a Super Bowl ring, but the Seattle Seahawks player is not slowing down. He is back home in Kalispell to give back to the community that shaped him.

Local middle and high schoolers from the Flathead Valley gathered at the Logan Health Performance Center for a youth combine hosted by O'Connell. The event gave kids a chance to showcase their skills in front of a Super Bowl champion.

"It's all about giving back to the community. I love being back in Kalispell, just being able to support the youth. Obviously I was there at one point, so being able to give back to them is one of the main goals I have," O'Connell said.

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Super Bowl champion Patrick O'Connell returns to Kalispell to host youth combine

More than 30 kids attended the combine, with some decked out in Seahawks gear, to test their speed, agility, strength, and power.

"Coming to these at a young age is really important for their development and just learning and growing with their peers," O'Connell said.

Among the participants was brother-sister duo Jett Marn and Presley Marn, who came out to learn from O'Connell.

"It's really cool. I've never met an NFL player, so that's really nice," Jett Marn said.

Surrounded by boys, Presley Marn stood as the sole girl at the combine, and she had no intention of holding back.

"I'm just going to try to beat all the boys, I guess," Presley Marn said.

For O'Connell, the combine hits close to home. He once stood where these kids are standing, training with local strength and conditioning coach Colton Harkins before heading to the NFL combine.

"When he was getting ready for his pro day, he came and asked me to help with some training. It's kind of a full-circle moment to really see him help here," Harkins said.

Harkins said O'Connell's success is proof that Kalispell can produce players who compete at the highest level.

"It really just shows like hey you can come from Kalispell and compete at that higher level, and hopefully those dreams come true for them too," Harkins said.

For O'Connell, coming back to Kalispell goes beyond football.

"It means the world, obviously all the support that I have from Kalispell and the whole state of Montana. So I mean, it's just a blessing to be able to be here and give back to the community," O'Connell said.