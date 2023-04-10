Superintendent Micah Hill looks back at time in Kalispell, looks ahead to Missoula

KALISPELL - Micha Hill will soon walk down the stairs of the Kalispell Public School District for the last time as he makes the transition from Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent to the Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent.

“I'm super excited for it. It's a bittersweet moment, leaving a place that I've been for 25 years. I have an emotional attachment to this community and the staff and I'm just so proud of them, but also looking forward to those new opportunities for myself and our family,” said Hill.

Hill has worked for KPS as a teacher, principal and superintendent over his 25-year career. He became superintendent in 2020, one week before COVID-19 shut schools down across Montana. As Superintendent, Hill had the monumental task of getting the school district through the pandemic.

“I also am really proud of the work that we've done around transformational learning and advanced opportunities. The strategic plan that the board and staff developed, guiding kind of our instructional approaches and how we want to see students succeed and develop their potential,” said Hill.

The biggest thing Hill hopes to see accomplished that he couldn’t make happen in his time at KPS is the passing of a high school general fund levy, which hasn’t been passed in Kalispell since 2007. There is still potential for this levy to pass this year but Hill is looking forward to the move to Missoula.

“I have three kids who all live in Missoula. Some going to school and some starting their professional careers there. And then just the challenge and opportunity to work in a in a new district that's supportive of education and students,” said Hill.

Hill is hoping to make the transition of a new superintendent as seamless as possible for MCPS.

“Get to know the staff and the community a little bit better. Get to know what their needs and wants and desires are and just improve student growth and achievement and job satisfaction for the teachers and staff,” said Hill.

KPS is currently searching for the next superintendent.

Hill hopes his relocation will be beneficial for Kalispell and Missoula.

“There can be time for Kalispell to experience new leadership, but also for Missoula and just bring something different. I think there's a group of people in Missoula administrators and staff that could help enhance my professional career and my job satisfaction,” said Hill.

Hill will be closing the door on his career at KPS and headed to Missoula to begin his new adventure on July 1, 2023.

“I've grown up here. I've had a lot of amazing opportunities and experiences, as has my family, my kids, and so just really grateful for everything that Kalispell Public Schools has been to me and my family,” said Hill.

