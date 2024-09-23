Tip-A-Cop event in Kalispell and Whitefish to support Special Olympics Montana

KALISPELL — It’s time to support Special Olympics Montana in the last Tip-A-Cop event of the summer.

Law enforcement officers and Special Olympics Montana athletes will be celebrity waiters at MacKenzie River Pizza locations in Kalispell and Whitefish on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, to raise money for the Special Olympics.

All tips collected at the event will go toward covering the costs of training and competition for the athletes with 60% of the funds staying in the local area.

Special Olympics Montana provides year-round sports training and competitions for more than 3,000 people with intellectual disabilities in Montana.

The event takes place at both MacKenzie River Pizza locations in Kalispell and the one in Whitefish on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.