Traffic changes coming to Glacier Park International Airport

Posted at 1:20 PM, Dec 01, 2023
KALIPSELL — Some traffic changes are coming to Glacier Park International Airport.

Beginning on Monday, December 4, 2023, the three lanes closest to the terminal building will be closed as part of the airport's ongoing expansion project.  

If travelers are planning on parking, use the left-most lane to access the paid parking lot. If dropping off or picking up, head to the frontage road.

Access to the rental car lot will also be from the frontage road.

The lanes closest to the terminal will be marked for commercial vehicles only. 

Signs will be posted to help direct drivers at the airport.

