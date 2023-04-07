Traffic concerns arise as new traffic light installed near Kalispell

KALISPELL - Construction of a new traffic light on Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish is causing traffic concerns.

While there are signs alerting drivers to the construction, traffic has been backing up in the area.

Montana Department of Transportation officials have received reports of lines of traffic, especially during rush hour.

As construction continues, lanes are closed and traffic patterns are continually changing through the construction area.

Motorists should be prepared to slow down or possibly even stop on the highway.