Two Flathead homes lost to fires this week

WHITEFISH - Two Flathead Valley homes that were damaged this week in devastating fires are considered to be total losses.

A home in the Forest Acres Mobile Home Park between Whitefish and Kalispell caught on fire on Dec. 3.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and were able to extinguish the fire, but the structure will most likely be a total loss.

All of the people involved were safe and unharmed several animals inside the home were lost.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Jim Browder A home on Coyote Canyon Road southwest of Kalispell was hit by fire on Dec. 4, 2022.

Firefighters also responded to a house fire southwest of Kalispell last Sunday on Coyote Canyon Road.

The family and their animals were able to safely escape the home without injury, but the home is a total loss

MTN News talked with the Whitefish Fire Department to see why house fires are so common this time of year.