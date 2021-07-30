Watch
U.S. 2 paving project underway in Kalispell

MTN News
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 30, 2021
KALISPELL — If your route takes you along US Highway 2 on the west side of Kalispell in the next few days, keep your eyes open for construction workers and a few traffic changes.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has started work to do some long-term maintenance on US Highway 2 between Meridian Road and the Kalispell Bypass interchange.

Crews are taking steps to preserve the pavement on that older stretch of road, helping to extend the life of the road, by "milling" the surface and repaving.

Most of the work is being conducted at night so there shouldn't be much disruption to daytime traffic.

However, if you're driving through in the later hours, be ready for some single lane closures, reduced speeds, and keep an eye open for construction workers.

