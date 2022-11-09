Voter ballot counting continues in Flathead County

KALISPELL - The ballots cast in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, midterm election are still being counted in the Flathead.

Flathead County Elections Office Manager Monica Eisenzimer says as of 11 a.m., roughly 75% of ballots in Flathead County have been tallied.

Eisenzimer told MTN News more than 36,000 absentee ballots have been counted.

She said election officials counted ballots until 2 a.m. Wednesday and resumed counting at 10 a.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

Eisenzimer said ballots are still being counted from different polling places across the county, she expects final results by the end of Wednesday.