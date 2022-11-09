November 8, 2022 Montana election results (unofficial)

The unofficial results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Montana midterm election are being tallied.

Several statewide and local races are being decided, including for Montana's newly drawn congressional districts.

US House District 1

This is the first election in years where Montana will send two representatives to the U.S. House.

District 1 concerns Western Montana. The race is between republican Ryan Zinke, democrat Monica Tranel, and libertarian John Lamb.

Zinke, a retired Navy SEAL, was elected to represent the entire state of Montana in the U.S. House in 2014 and 2016. In 2017, he joined President Donald Trump’s cabinet, spending two years as U.S. Secretary of the Interior.

Tranel is a former competitive rower who competed twice at the Olympics. She then went into law, serving as staff attorney for the Montana Public Service Commission and Montana Consumer Counsel and now works in private practice in Missoula.

Lamb lives on a farm near Norris. He owns a greenhouse-building business and a metal recycling business. He moved to Montana permanently in 2007. This is his second time running for office, after a 2020 campaign for state Senate.

US House District 2

Over on the eastern side, four candidates are running for House District 2.

That includes incumbent Matt Rosendale, a Republican. Before he joined Congress, he was Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance.

Democrat Penny Ronning grew up in Billings. She is a former CASA advocate and co-founded the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force.

Independent Gary Buchanan is a Billings businessman who is running on his background in finance. Buchanan has been involved in Montana politics for years, including serving on several boards.

Sam Rankin is a Libertarian who advocates for spending less money in politics. Also born in Billings, Rankin is a veteran who has been a licensed Montana attorney since 2019.

Supreme Court Justice #1

The race for Montana Supreme Court Justice #1 features Jim Rice and Bill D'Alton.

Rice is running for his third eight-year term on the Montana Supreme Court. He was appointed in 2001 and if re-elected, could serve on the court until 2030. For voters considering whether to send him back to the bench, Rice said his experience should give them the confidence to vote him back.

Rice’s opponent, D’Alton, started practicing law in Montana more than 27 years ago. His cases have appeared before the Montana Supreme Court and the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Supreme Court Justice #2

The other race for Montana Supreme Court Justice is one of the most high-profile races in the state.

Incumbent Ingrid Gustafson, who has been on the Montana Supreme Court for the last five years, is facing James Brown. She was a district court judge for 14 years and points to her experience.

Brown is a private practice attorney and is currently on the Public Service Commission. Montana Republican leaders threw their support behind him early in his campaign

Public Service Commissioner #5

The Montana Public Service Commission race in our area is between Ann Bukacek and John Repke.

Bukacek, a doctor in the Flathead, most recently served on the Flathead Health Board from 2020 to 2022. Her campaign website says she hopes to amplify communication with the public and also bring water compact management boards under PSC jurisdiction.

John Repke, who lives in Whitefish, has worked in the oil industry and in accounting roles. His campaign site says he has 40 years of experience in private-sector finance, strategic planning, and management. And he's running on two principles; he's qualified and he's ethical.

Constitutional Amendment 48

The Constitutional Amendment on the ballot concerns the use of people’s electronic data. C-48 would specifically add “electronic data and communications” in a list of items protected from unreasonable search and seizure.

Legislative Referendum 131

The legislative referendum on the ballot is a measure advocates say is meant to prevent the killing of babies. But opponents say it would force physicians to take actions that are not medically appropriate.

LR 131 would establish penalties for healthcare providers if they did not provide necessary medical care and treatment to preserve the life of infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion.

Missoula Justice of the Peace - Dept. 1

Incumbent Alex Beal running again for Missoula Justice of the Peace Department 1. He is being challenged by retired Missoula County Sheriff captain Bill Burt.

Missoula Justice of the Peace - Dept. 2

Landee Holloway also looking to keep her position at Missoula Justice of the Peace Department 2. She is being challenged by Susan Campbell Reneau. Reneau is a wildlife author and popular advocate for veterans and patriotic events.

Missoula County Commissioner - District 2

Democrat incumbent Dave Strohmaier seeking a second six-term as a Missoula County commissioner. Strohmaier also serves as chairman of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.

He is being challenged by republican Kim Chambers. Chambers is a lifelong Missoula resident and is a building contractor and developer, who has over 31 years of business experience in the private sector.

Missoula County is governed by a Board of County Commissioners, consisting of three elected members who serve six-year staggered terms.

Missoula Auditor

The auditor is responsible for county accounting, including budget control, financial reporting, and audits of government agencies.

Democrat David Wall currently holds this position. He was appointed in 2017 when Barbara Berens retired.

Republican Sandra Vasecka is currently on the Missoula City Council representing Ward 6. She is a graduate of Sentinel High School and MSU. She currently works part-time as an executive assistant at Jacobsen Insurance Agency.

Missoula County Fairgrounds Bond

On the Missoula County ballot a $19 million bond for the fairgrounds.

If approved it would fund the construction of a new livestock and equestrian center, a third sheet of National Hockey League-regulation ice, and renovations to the existing Glacier Ice Rink.

The fairgrounds bond would translate to $14.88 a year for a home with an assessed value of $200,000, or $29.76 annually for a home assessed at $400,000.

Missoula Crisis Levy

Proponents for the $5.5 million Crisis Intervention Levy say it will help continue community programs funded largely through American Rescue Plan and grants intended to address the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This one-time funding will soon run out.

The levy would pay the costs of services to support people in crisis, including services addressing mental health, addiction, and homelessness and facilitating criminal justice reforms.

This translates to about $54 annually for a home with an assessed value of $200,000, or $135 annually for a home with an assessed value of $500,000.

Flathead County Commissioner - District 2

For Flathead County Commissioner District 2 candidates are incumbent Republican Pam Holmquist and Jack Fallon.

Fallon registered as a write-in candidate. He ran in the Republican primary and narrowly lost to Holmquist. As a write-in candidate, Fallon would have no party affiliation.

Holmquist is looking to serve her third term as commissioner that oversees Evergreen and the southeast section of Flathead County.

Flathead County 3% Recreational Marijuana Tax

Two marijuana tax proposals are before Flathead County voters.

A 3% tax would apply to non-medical (recreational) marijuana products and non-medial marijuana sold in the Flathead.

Flathead County 3% Medical Marijuana Tax

Also on the ballot is a 3% excise local option tax on medical marijuana and medical marijuana products sold within Flathead County.

Ravalli County Commissioner - District 3

Incumbent Republican Jeff Burrows seeking another term to serve on the Ravalli County Commission Board in District 3. Burrows has served as commissioner since 2012.

He's being challenged by Libertarian Marlin Ostrander Senior. Ostrander lives in Hamilton, a UM grad. He is the co-owner of Northwest Fencing with his son. He's also worked for the City of Hamilton in the Water, Sewer, and Street departments.

Ravalli County Open Lands Bond

Ravalli County commissioners voted unanimously to place the renewal of the Open Lands Bond program on the November ballot, per request by the Ravalli County Right to Farm and Ranch Board.

Ravalli County voters approved the program in November 2006, providing $10 million to help local landowners voluntarily preserve prime agricultural lands, important waterways, and protect critical wildlife habitat.

Lake County Justice of the Peace

For Lake County Justice of the Peace, two locals are running for the nonpartisan position — Michael Larson and Rick Schoening.

Larson is a business owner in Lake County for close to four decades, serves as a substitute judge, and is a rehab counselor.

Schoening is currently retired, but he served as a detective and officer with the Polson Police Department for over six years. Prior he was a game warden with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks for 21 years.

Arlee Schools Bond

It's been 12 years since a bond has been on the ballot for Arlee schools. Now, school officials are proposing two bonds for voters to vote in this election.

The $6 million general obligation bond money would be used to create a new building that would combine Kindergarten through sixth grade — creating a safer environment for young students. It would also enhance parking, drop off and bus loop.

The second bond on the ballot is the "Impact Aid and Revenue Bond". This bond consists of $3 million in federal funds that are just waiting for school districts to claim. Passing it means Arlee Schools receives the necessary funding without affecting local landowners.

Arlee Cemetery District Levy

Lake County voters will decide the fate of a mill levy to benefit multiple cemeteries in the county.

If approved, the three-mill levy will raise approximately $200,000 over two years to fund the construction of permanent bathroom facilities at the Mountain View Cemetery in Ronan and the Pleasant View Cemetery in St. Ignatius. It also would fund a new maintenance shop for Lakeview Cemetery in Polson.

Sanders County Commissioner - District 1

For Sanders County Commission District 1, candidates Adam Bache and Dan Rowan are looking to serve that district. It is a two-year unexpired term.

Sanders County Commissioner - District 2

For Sanders County Commission District 2, the candidates are John Holland and Mahlon Lee. This is a six-year term.

Sanders County Sheriff

Two new candidates are running for Sanders County Sheriff. Current Sheriff Tom Rummell is not seeking re-election.

Roy Scott is a sworn Montana Peace Officer since January of 2017 and a member of the Montana Narcotics Officer Association. Scott has worked for the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and Thompson Falls Police Department between that time.

Shawn Fielders relocated from Oregon to Sanders County in 2019 and says on his website he holds conservative values. He said he came out of retirement to run as Sanders County's top cop.

Sanders County Coroner

Incumbent Patrick Barber seeking another term as Sanders County Coroner.

Barber was appointed County Coroner in November of 2021. Prior to that, he was Deputy Coroner since December 2019.

Martin Spring is a detective at the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Sanders County Clerk and Recorder

The candidates for the position of Clerk and Recorder include current Clerk and Recorder Nichol Scribner who was appointed Clerk and Recorder in 2013.

Candidate Kathleen French is a consultant, who has served on the school board and has been involved in election operations.

Sanders County Justice of the Peace

For Sanders county Justice of the Peace, incumbent Doug Dryden seeking another term as judge.

He is opposed by Carl Marquardt who is court clerk for Sanders County and received his master's degree in criminal justice.

Sanders County Recreational 3% Marijuana Tax

Sanders County is seeking a tax on recreational marijuana sales.

They are asking to impose a 3% local option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of recreational marijuana and recreational products sold within Sanders County.

Sanders County Medical 3% Marijuana Tax

Sanders County is also asking to impose a 3% local option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana products sold within Sanders County.

Mineral County Sheriff/Coroner

Two new candidates are running for Mineral County Sheriff and Coroner. Current Sheriff Mike Toth is not seeking another term.

Republican Ryan Funke and Independent Gretchen Webb vying to be Mineral County's top cop.

Funke has been a Deputy Sheriff for Mineral County since 2018.

Webb is a retired captain with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Mineral County Medical 3% Marijuana Tax

Mineral County is seeking to tax medical marijuana sales. They are asking to impose a 3% local option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of all medical marijuana products sold within Mineral County.

Mineral County Recreational 3% Marijuana Tax

Mineral County is also asking to impose a 3% local option marijuana excise tax on the retail value of recreational marijuana and recreational products sold within Mineral County.

Granite County Marijuana Issue

A marijuana tax is back on the ballot in Granite County. The county voted in favor of adult-use legalization in 2020, then reversed course in 2022’s June primary elections to prohibit recreational sales.

Now, residents will vote yet again on sales, and whether to tax them. The legalization question appears alongside two additional measures on the county’s ballot.

Granite County Hospital Levy

On the Granite County ballot, residents are asked to vote on a property tax levy to raise an amount up to and not to exceed $400,000 per fiscal year for the ongoing operations of the hospital district.

The current levy for the hospital district is set to expire on June 30, 2023. The new levy is intended to be effective for a term of three years total, commencing on July 1, 2023, and would continue through June 30, 2025,

Granite County Commission - District 2

For Granite County Commission District 2, Republican Scott Adler who is the incumbent and Independent Gail June Leeper are running for the seat.

The Montana Constitution dictates that the legislature meet only on odd-numbered years, and for 90-day periods in Helena. The next term is January 2023.

It is composed of the 100-member Montana House of Representatives and the 50-member Montana State Senate.

Senate District 4 - Kalispell

For Montana Senate District 4, which covers a portion of Kalispell, Republican John Fuller and Democrat Kyle Waterman are running to represent this district.

Senate District 8 - Ronan

Montana Senate District 8 covers the Flathead Indian Reservation and Browning areas.

Incumbent Democrat Susan Webber of Browning seeking another term. She's being challenged by republican Rick Jennison of Ronan.

Senate District 43 - Hamilton, Darby

Montana Senate District 43 covers southern Bitterroot Valley including southern Hamilton and Darby areas.

Republican and incumbent Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton seeking another term. He's being challenged by democrat John Schneeberger of Hamilton.

Senate District 48 - Missoula, Alberton

Incumbent Shane Morigeau is a Democrat who is seeking a second term to represent Senate District 48 which covers west of Missoula, including the airport and Frenchtown areas.

Republican Jacob Van Horn of Alberton looking to unseat Morigeau.

Senate District 49 - Missoula

One hotly contested race in Western Montana is the race for Senate District 49 that covers Orchard Homes Target Range neighborhoods in Missoula, Lolo and west of Missoula.

This seat was held by Democrat Diane Sands since 2015.

Brad Tschida, a Republican, and Willis Curdy, a Democrat, are looking to represent Senate District 49.

Tschida a realtor. who currently represents Montana House District 97.

If you recall Tschida accused the Missoula County Elections Office of wrongdoing in 2020 and said a woman's uterus serves no specific purpose to her life or well-being.

Democrat Willis Curdy has served in the state House of Representatives since 2015. He taught for decades in Missoula high schools and was a wildland firefighter with the Missoula Smokejumpers.

Senate District 50 - Missoula

Montana Senate District 50 covers Miller Creek, the South Hills and Rose Park neighborhoods in Missoula.

Candidates running to represent this region are Republican Nick Knowles and Democrat Andrea Olsen.

House District 3 - Columbia Falls

For Montana House District 3, which covers the Columbia Falls and Glacier region, incumbent Republican Braxton Mitchell looking for a second term.

He is being challenged by democrat Andrea Getts.

Both candidates are from Columbia Falls.

House District 4 - Kalispell

Montana House District 4 covers east of Kalispell including Glacier Park International Airport, Columbia Falls and the Hungry Horse area.

Incumbent Matt Regier a Republican is seeking another term. He's served that district since 2017.

He's being challenged by Democrat Kimberly Pinter of Coram.

House District 5 - Whitefish

Montana House District 5 covers the Whitefish area.

Incumbent Democrat Dave Fern is being challenged by Republican Lyn Bennett.

Fern has represented House District 5 since 2017.

House District 7 - Kalispell

Democrat Angela Kennedy and Republican Courtenay Sprunger looking to represent House District 7 which covers the downtown Kalispell area.

House District 8 - Kalispell

Sid Daoud, a Libertarian from Kalispell, and Terry Falk, a Republican from Kalispell, are looking to represent House District 8 which covers west of Kalispell.

House District 12 - Polson

For House District 12 which covers the Polson, Elmo, Hot Springs areas, incumbent Republican Linda Reksten of Polson seeking another term.

She's being challenged by Sterling James Laudon a Democrat, also from Polson.

House District 13 - Thompson Falls

Incumbent Republican Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls seeking another term to represent House District 13.

He's being challenged by Democrat Colleen Hinds of Heron.

House District 13 covers the Thompson Falls and Trout Creek areas of Sanders County.

House District 15 - St. Ignatius

Montana House District 15 covers a great area of Western Montana including Ronan, Glacier National Park, and East Glacier regions.

Incumbent Democrat Marvin Weatherwax Junior of Browning is seeking another term.

He's being challenged by Republican Ralph Foster of St. Ignatius.

House District 85 - Hamilton

For Montana House District 85, which represents the southern Bitterroot Valley, the candidates are incumbent Republican Michele Binkley and Rosan Stover a Democrat. Both are from Hamilton.

House District 86 - Hamilton

Incumbent Republican David Bedey of Hamilton is seeking another term to represent Montana House District 86.

He's being challenged by Anne Brown a Democrat from Hamilton.

House District 86 covers Hamilton.

House District 88 - Bitterroot

For Montana House District 88, which covers the Stevensville area, the candidates are Ko Moua a Democrat from Florence and Wayne Rusk a Republican from Corvallis.

House District 89 - Missoula

For Montana House District 89 which covers the Clinton, East Missoula, Lolo areas, incumbent Katie Sullivan — a Democrat — is being challenged by Gary Wanberg, who is a Republican.

House District 90 - Missoula

Four people are running to represent Montana House District 90, which covers Pattee Canyon, and the southwest Higgins neighborhoods.

Incumbent Democrat Marilyn Marler is being challenged by Alan Ault, a Republican, Josiah Hinkle, a Libertarian and Gary Marbut who is with the Green Party.

House District 91 - Missoula

For Montana House District 91, which covers the Rattlesnake neighborhood in Missoula, incumbent Democrat Connie Keogh is being challenged by Republican Beth Wanberg.

House District 92 - Missoula

Montana House District 92 represents the Highway 200 corridor, including Clinton and Bonner areas.

Incumbent Republican Mike Hopkins, who has served since 2017, is being challenged by democrat Gary Stein.

House District 93 - Ronan, Polson

Three candidates including an incumbent are looking to represent Montana House District 93, which covers the Mission Valley.

Incumbent Republican Joe Read, Democrat Shirley Azzopardi and Libertarian Devin Braaten are running to represent House District 93.

House District 94 - Missoula

For Montana House District 94, Democrat Tom France is hoping to serve another term. He's being challenged by Republican Rebecca Mapston.

House District 94 covers an area north of Frenchtown.

House District 95 - Missoula

Three people vying to represent Montana House District 95, which covers the Mullan, West Broadway, and Orchard homes areas.

The candidates are Democrat SJ Howell, Republican Lauren Smith and Libertarian J.C. Windmueller.

If elected, Howell would be an openly transgender state lawmaker.

The second openly transgender candidate is Zooey Zephyr running for MOntana House District 100.

House District 96 - Missoula

For Montana House District 96, which covers the Missoula airport, Frenchtown, and the Wye areas, incumbent Republican Kathy Whitman is seeking another term.

She's being challenged by Democrat Jonathan Karlen.

House District 97 - Missoula

Republican Lyn Hellegaard and Democrat Devin Jackson are vying to represent Montana House District 97 which covers Lolo, Alberton and areas west of Missoula.

House District 98 - Missoula

Three candidates are running to represent Montana House District 98.

They are Republican Sonia Shearer-Hiett, Democrat Bob Carter and Libertarian Richard Armerding.

House District 98 covers Orchard Homes and Target Range neighborhoods.

House District 99 - Missoula

Incumbent Democrat Mark Thane is being challenged by Republican Ryan Darling to represent Montana House District 99.

House District 99 covers lower Miller Creek, Brooks Street and portions of the South Hills in Missoula.

House District 100 - Missoula

Three candidates are running for Montana House District 100 to represent midtown Missoula.

Democrat Zooey Zephyr, Republican Sean Patrick McCoy, and Libertarian Michael Vanecek are vying to represent House District 100.

If elected, Zephyr will be the first out-trans woman ever elected to the Montana Legislature.

