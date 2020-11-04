Voters approve more money for Flathead 911 center

KALISPELL — Voters approved funding for Flathead County’s 911 Dispatch center on Tuesday night.

This marked the third attempt in recent years to pass funds used for the center’s operations and capital expenses. The yes vote secures more than $3.5 million in funding.

Flathead 911 Director Elizabeth Brooks says the center has battled budget shortfalls in recent years leading to staffing and system maintenance cuts.

Brooks says the approved funds will go toward much-needed improvement projects including upgrading radio and I.T. systems.

“Now will have the opportunity to be a little bit more proactive in maintenance and upgrades which will keep everybody safer from responders to the public,” Brooks told MTN News.

Taxpayers will see property taxes increase by $35 per year on a home with an assessed value of $200,000.