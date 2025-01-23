Voters approve resort tax in Big Mountain Resort Area District

WHITEFISH — Voters in the Big Mountain Resort Area District near Whitefish have approved a 3% resort tax on the retail value of goods and services sold in the area.

Unofficial results from the Flathead County Elections Department show that 80 people voted in favor of the resort tax while only 10 people voted against it.

The tax will be implemented on goods and services in hotels, restaurants, bars and other establishments that serve alcoholic beverages.

This district includes the popular ski area Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The resort tax will be in place for 20 years starting on June 1, 2025.

The tax will help fund public safety, emergency services, public transportation, workforce housing and more.

The results will not become official until canvassed by the Flathead County Commissioners on Jan. 30.