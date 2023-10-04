Voters turn down Kalispell Public Schools levy requests

KALISPELL — Voters have turned down four school levy requests put forward by the Kalispell School District.

Unofficial results show that on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, all four requests were rejected by voters.

The $1.5 million Elementary District Safety Levy failed 57%-to-42%, the $1.6 million Elementary District Technology Levy fell 57%-to-41%, the $1.6 million High School District Safety Levy was turned down 63%-to-36%, and the $1 million High School District Technology Levy failed 64%-to-35%.

"We are naturally disappointed that the passage of our levies fell short as it would have been pivotal in providing very needed safety and technology resources in serving our students and staff," Kalispell Public Schools Interim Superintendent Randy Cline Interim stated in an email. "We truly believe our students are worthy of a supportive community."

"We have always believed that strong schools are a byproduct of a strong community," Kline continued. "Everyone benefits when our schools are able to provide our students with the best possible educational experience. On behalf of KPS, I want to genuinely thank those that voted in support of our schools."

Approximately one-third of eligible Kalispell voters cast ballots on the requests.

A levy request at the high school level hasn’t passed in Kalispell since 2007.

