Wednesday Kalispell motel fire causes estimated $3M in damages

Kiana Wilson/MTN News
A fire at the Quality Inn in Kalispell on April 10, 2024, caused an estimated $3 million in damages.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 14:03:11-04

KALISPELL — We are learning more about a fire that broke out on Wednesday at the Quality Inn in Kalispell.

The blaze was sparked at approximately 12:45 p.m. by a plumber who was soldering in the building.

No injuries have been reported and all occupants of the hotel and surrounding buildings were evacuated safely.
Crews remained on the scene throughout the night to monitor the fire and put out hot spots.

A fire that broke out on April 10, 2024, at the Quality Inn in Kalispell caused an estimated $3 million in damages.

Firefighters could be seen putting foam on the building Thursday morning to ensure the fire would not flare up.

While fire crews saved the lobby of the hotel and the Black Angus Casino, it’s estimated the building sustained around $3 million in damages.

Crews from West Valley, South Kalispell, Whitefish and Evergreen all responded to assist the Kalispell Fire Department on Wednesday.

