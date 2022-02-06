Whitefish Carnival wraps up with Penguin Plunge

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Police Department joined participants of the Penguin Plunge in jumping into frozen Whitefish Lake in order to raise funds for the Special Olympics as part of this year’s Winter Carnival.

About 135 people jumped in the Plunge this year, including four Whitefish police officers. Most jumpers were in groups that helped raise significant funds for the Special Olympics.

“We love doing this and it’s a good chance to support our community and be involved with programs like this that benefit the kids. We look forward to stuff like this,” said Officer Trey Nasset of the Whitefish Police Department.

The Penguin Plunge had a goal of collecting $50,000 from this event but ended up raising closer to $60,000.

“It’s great, you know. Everybody helps everybody else out with whatever needs to be done. And it’s just a great, awesome group of people to be around,” said Amber Miller, Penguin Plunge Queen 2020.

This year was the 21st year of the Plunge. Many of the people who participated have done the jump in the past.

“It’s extremely exhilarating and you come out looking like a popsicle when you finally emerge from being in the water,” said Miller.