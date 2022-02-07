Whitefish Winter Carnival Parade hits the streets

WHITEFISH — The Grand Parade had Whitefish’s downtown streets completely packed and with the Whitefish Winter Carnival ending, there was no lack of enthusiasm.

The parade was shorter than normal with approximately 40 floats, but the 80’s theme and crowd participation made the event just as fun.

Many of this year's floats had themes to reference past greats, like Dirty Dancing and Ghostbusters.

Some went crazy with the neon theme and everyone rocked out to great 80’s hits.

“The people... the people. Just getting to see everyone come out and the families come out. Everyone just being able to have a great time. We’re glad everyone has come down,” said Lance Norman of Whitefish Marine.

There are still a few events remaining in the Winter Carnival. Additional information can be found here.