Whitefish City Council approves proposed subdivision

WHITEFISH - The Whitefish City Council voted 5-0 to on Tuesday evening to approve a proposed 92-acre subdivision.

The proposal for East Edgewood Drive would include 30 multi-family units, with six of the units proposed to be deed restricted for affordability.

The proposal also includes rural residential lots ranging between three to 15 acres in size.

During Tuesday's meeting, special items of debate with nearby residents included worries about increased traffic and light pollution.

The council amended the plan to include easements to ensure a public mixed-use path follows the property to allow for the new residents to access the nearby dog park and biking trails.

