Whitefish City Council to vote on 92-acre subdivision

WHITEFISH - The Whitefish City Council will vote on a proposed 92-acre Subdivision on East Edgewood Drive during Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

The proposed subdivision includes 30 multi-family units, with six of the units proposed to be deed restricted for affordability.

The proposal also includes rural residential lots ranging between three to 15 acres in size.

The properties are undeveloped with the western portion formerly used for tree farming while the eastern portion was agricultural.

The meeting starts at 7:10 p.m.

