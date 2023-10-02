Whitefish City Council to consider proposed development project

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish City Council will vote on a proposed 210 multi-family housing development to be built on the southern entrance to Whitefish on Monday evening.

The Alpine 93/40 development would sit on 10 acres on the corner of Highway 93 and Highway 40. The project is in Flathead County, but the City Council will consider the option to annex the property at Monday's meeting.

Under the Whitefish Legacy Housing Program, 10% of the proposed multi-family units would be deed-restricted for affordable housing. The development would also include a number of features to complement the apartments like a dog park, community space and retail.

If approved, the project would consist of six buildings, being built in two phases, with housing units becoming available in approximately 2½ years.

The project will go in front of the Whitefish City Council at 7 p.m. on Monday.