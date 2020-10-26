Whitefish City Council to discuss tighter COVID-19 restricts for Halloween

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish City Council will be holding an emergency meeting on Monday evening to discuss implementing tighter COVID-19 restrictions over the Halloween weekend.

The proposed tighter restrictions include limiting social gathering size to no more than 10 people with proper social distancing in place. Additionally, capacity at bars, restaurants, casino’s and distilleries would be set at 50% and the establishments must close by 11:30 p.m.

The restrictions – if approved would be in place on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31. Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith says the restrictions would be in place to avoid a “super spreader” event.

The vote comes after the Flathead County Health Board voted against additional community health measures on Oct. 15.

“They’re at this point the last governing body that can really make a decision to help put in health measures for the safety of our citizens, residents and visitors,” Smith told MTN News.

Smith says the council will consider reestablishing some COVID-19 guidelines under Montana’s Phase 1 directive at next week’s regularly scheduled council meeting.

Smith added that business owners are encouraged to submit public comments in support of or against new restrictions.