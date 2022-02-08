Grant to help temporarily house displaced Kalispell motel residents

KALISPELL - The Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded a $45,000 grant to Samaritan House to support a temporary shelter for residents who are being displaced by the closure of the FairBridge Inn & Suites in Kalispell.

Samaritan House — which operates a low-barrier homeless shelter and transitional living program in Kalispell — has been working with other local nonprofits to develop shelter arrangements for people living at the FairBridge Inn & Suites who have not been able to fund alternative housing.

Samaritan House will set up a temporary shelter in a former armory building located on Meridian Road. The shelter will offer a safe place to spend the night and also provide access to showers, laundry, meals, case management and other community resources.

“Whitefish Community Foundation is concerned about the housing crisis affecting the entire Flathead Valley. The grant award was recommended by Whitefish Community Foundation’s Grants Committee and unanimously approved by the board of directors,” a news release states.

Samaritan House Executive Director Chris Krager estimates it will cost the organization approximately $30,000 per month to operate the emergency shelter.

Samaritan House also has plans to renovate and repurpose the former armory building to include 16 single-occupancy units for veterans, as well as a kitchen and cafeteria. The organization also plans to build 16 new two-and three-bedroom multi-family units next to the armory.