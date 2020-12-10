Whitefish Mountain Resort opening day welcomes 2,600 skiers and snowboarders

WHITEFISH — Thursday was a big day for skiers and snowboarders in northwest Montana the mountain is open in Whitefish.

Whitefish Mountain Resort welcomed 2,600 skiers and snowboarders Thursday to kick off their season.

Masks are required for everyone while on the mountain, including in lift lines, to ensure COVID safety.

For example, skiers and boarders must also limit food and drinks in the lodge to 45 minutes.

But at 3 p.m., the mountain's temperature reached 20º and made for the perfect opening day.

