Whitefish Mountain Resort opens for summer season with trails, ziplines and more

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Resort has traded skis for mountain bikes, marking the start of the summer season for locals and visitors alike.

Getting Big Mountain ready for summer is no small task, and for the team at Whitefish Mountain Resort, the work starts long before the first visitor sets foot on the trails.

Chad Sokol, Whitefish Mountain Resort's public relations officer, said the preparation is a full team effort.

"Our bike trail crews are busy repairing the trails as the snow melts away. There's menu planning that has to take place, there's a bunch of hiring. All of our summer activities require some extra work to get up and going each year, and it's an all-hands-on-deck effort," Sokol said.

All of that hard work has paid off. The resort is now open for the summer season and ready for visitors.

"We've got zipline tours, we've got scenic lift rides, and gondola rides up to the mountain. We've got the aerial adventure park, it's like a challenge course in the trees, and we've got our alpine slides, which are tons of fun," Sokol said.

Idahoans Reagan Shea and Parker Rimpau decided to take on the aerial adventure course, and Rimpau says it delivered.

"Oh, it's a blast now, it's so much fun," Rimpau said.

Rimpau says the experience is worth the trip up the mountain.

"I think it's worth it. Come out, have some fun, meet all of the fun people!" Rimpau said.

Sokol says the resort offers something hard to find anywhere else in the region.

"I think Whitefish Mountain Resort makes outdoor adventures really accessible. You can stay here on the mountain with really easy access to downtown Whitefish and Glacier National Park, but you can eat, shop, stay, and play all in the same area here on the mountain," Sokol said.

Whitefish Mountain Resort summer activities will be open through Sept. 20.

For more information, click here.