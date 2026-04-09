Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Whitefish School District approves interim superintendent

Whitefish School District
MTN News
The Whitefish School Board has unanimously approved Lisa Bloom to serve as interim superintendent for the 2026-27 school year.
Whitefish School District
Posted
and last updated

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School Board has unanimously approved Lisa Bloom to serve as interim superintendent for the 2026-27 school year.

Bloom has worked in the Whitefish School District for 32 years and currently serves as director of curriculum, assessment and professional development.

Bloom previously taught at Muldown Elementary School for 27 years and served as president of the Whitefish Education Association.

Whitefish paused its search for a full-time superintendent after the hiring of a finalist candidate fell through.

The school board said it plans to reopen the position next year and restart the hiring process for a full-time superintendent.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader