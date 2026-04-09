Whitefish School District approves interim superintendent

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School Board has unanimously approved Lisa Bloom to serve as interim superintendent for the 2026-27 school year.

Bloom has worked in the Whitefish School District for 32 years and currently serves as director of curriculum, assessment and professional development.

Bloom previously taught at Muldown Elementary School for 27 years and served as president of the Whitefish Education Association.

Whitefish paused its search for a full-time superintendent after the hiring of a finalist candidate fell through.

The school board said it plans to reopen the position next year and restart the hiring process for a full-time superintendent.