Whitefish Woody weekend takes place on Friday and Saturday

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Woody weekend is back for the 13th time, and this year, it is the biggest it has ever been.

The event will feature a record of 43 wooden boats ranging from 1922 to the present.

The weekend will kick off on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. with a sunset cruise. The Lodge at Whitefish Lake will also be providing live music starting at 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday, beginning at 9:00 a.m., there will be the opportunity for participants to see the boats up close and personal on the docks.

The public will then vote for their favorite boat, and the winning vessel will be crowned with the “people's choice” award.

There will also be an opportunity to speak to boat owners, where they can share their wisdom with the public.

“If you own a wood boat, you're somewhat of a showoff. You want to have that discussion with people, you want to talk about your boat. Everyone of these boats has a story and the owners are all anxious to share that story with the public,” Whitefish Woody Weekend Event Director Tim Salt says.

The event is free and open to the public but parking for the event will be limited, so taking the S.N.O.W. bus is preferred.

