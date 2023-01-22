Winter Trails Day got people out on the snow to try cross country skiing for free

WHITEFISH — Winter Trails Day is getting people on the snow to experience cross country skiing for free.

“What we're trying to do is promote the activity with people that are new to it and and create a new following. Introduce this sport to folks who have never tried it. I think it's just an another way to be able to be outside in the outdoors in the wintertime do something that is enjoyable and fun and it can be very much a fitness activity. The folks who live and travel to this area in the wintertime, this is a part of what you get. So if you live here in the winter and you don't have a way to enjoy being outside in all of what winter brings us… you know being a shut in is no fun,” said Peg Havlovick, a cross country ski instructor.

The Glacier Nordic Center offered free rentals and free trail passes to anyone who wanted to try their hand at cross country skiing.

“we're out here enjoying the cross country ski trails and, you know, super grateful to the organization that's putting this on with free rentals and awesome coffee and got beautiful day out here to do some skiing,” said Mary Grace Larson, a Winter Trails Day participant.

Four beginner lesson classes were also available for people who needed a little extra help getting started. And the instructors enjoyed teaching people just as much as they enjoy skiing.

“A love for an activity often brings you to that place. But sometimes I think the greatest joy comes in sharing what has been essentially a very good piece of my life with someone else, you know. And sometimes that first novel experience somebody has in that that instant moment of first joy is is just a remarkable experience and being able to share that or hand that off with somebody that is brave enough to come out and try something new is really cool experience,” said Havlovick.

Winter Trails Day is over for this year, but be on the lookout for the event next year.

“Yay for cross country skiing,” said Larson.