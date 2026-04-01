Woman who hit child getting off school bus in 2019 returning to Flathead court

KALISPELL — Patricia Berliner, the woman charged with hitting and severely injuring a child near Whitefish seven years ago, is back in court after violating the terms of her deferred sentence.

In 2019, Berliner was driving when she hit 6-year-old Jordana Hubble, leaving her critically injured.

She agreed to a deferred six-year sentence for felony criminal endangerment in 2021.

Recent court documents say Berliner has repeatedly failed to check in with her probation and parole officer since last July.

Court documents say Berliner has left the state for medical care without notifying her probation and parole officer, violating her deferred sentence.

Berliner has not responded to multiple home visits, calls and text messages from her probation officer, according to court documents.

She is scheduled to appear in Flathead County District Court on May 7 for a petition to revoke her sentence.

Her deferred sentence was scheduled to run through June 9, 2027.