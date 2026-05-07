Woman who hit child getting off school bus near Whitefish denies probation violations

KALISPELL — Patricia Berliner, the woman charged with hitting and severely injuring a child near Whitefish seven years ago, denied allegations Thursday that she violated the terms of her probation.

Berliner denied the allegations during a petition to revoke her sentence in Flathead County District Court.

In 2019, Berliner was driving when she hit 6-year-old Jordana Hubble as Hubble was exiting a school bus, leaving her critically injured.

Berliner agreed to a deferred six-year sentence for felony criminal endangerment in 2021.

Recent court documents state Berliner has repeatedly failed to check in with her probation and parole officer since last July.

Berliner is also accused of leaving the state for medical care without notifying her probation and parole officer, violating her deferred sentence, according to court documents.

Court documents also state Berliner has not responded to multiple home visits, calls and text messages from her probation officer.

She will next appear in Flathead County District Court for an adjudicatory hearing on July 16.

Her deferred sentence was scheduled to run through June 9, 2027.