Women's Fair returns to Kalispell on Saturday to support local nonprofits

KALISPELL — A popular women's event that started in Missoula is returning to Kalispell for a second year, and organizers say the Flathead Valley community is a big reason why.

Hosted by Marketplace Events, the fair has been a staple in Missoula for nearly two decades.

After demand from the Flathead Valley, the festival expanded to Kalispell last year.

"We've had a large attendance from people in the Flathead Valley that have come to the Missoula one and asked to bring it up there," Plaff said.

More than 30 exhibitors plan to attend the event on Saturday.

"People can come shop, they can learn about resources in the community, they can learn about those non-profits and they can just have a day for themselves," Plaff said.

Exhibitors include XOXO Gina, a women-led beauty company founded by businesswoman Gina Rivera that sells eye and lip collections.

Legacy icon leader Renae Plude said she hopes her booth can leave a lasting impact on women in the Flathead Valley.

"I hope to inspire people that when they visit my booth they can find some colors that will help them feel beautiful!" Plude said.

At the heart of the Women's Fair are two featured nonprofits that benefit local women and children.

This year, the event supports the Abbie Shelter and the Sparrows Nest of Northwest Montana.

The featured nonprofits were community-nominated and selected by a public vote to receive money raised at the fair.

The Sparrows Nest, which provides housing and resources for unaccompanied high school students in the Flathead Valley, was blown away by the support.

"I grew up in the Flathead Valley and am just continuously stunned by the way our community stands up for our kids and gets behind our mission. It really shows just the amount of empathy and the community support that we have," said Rachelle Buckley, executive director of Sparrows Nest of Northwest Montana.

The free Women's Fair will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell.

To learn more, click here.