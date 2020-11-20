Young children identified as Kalispell trailer home fire victims

KALISPELL — Authorities report that two children died in Wednesday's early morning structure fire in Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino reports that 2-year-old Deeana Bass and 3-year-old Ryker Bass were the victims of the blaze on East California Street.

The bodies of both children have been taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for further investigation.

The Kalispell Police Department is continuing to investigate the fire. the incident.

"This incident shocked our community and our first responders," Sheriff Heino said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family."

An investigation into the fire has determined it was accidental, however, the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.