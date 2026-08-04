Flathead National Forest approves Holland Lake wastewater project

KALISPELL — The Flathead National Forest approved the reconstruction of the Holland Lake wastewater treatment system.

On Tuesday, Forest officials released the Finding of Applicability and No Extraordinary Circumstances (FANEC) for the Holland Wastewater Treatment System Reconstruction Project.

The project will rebuild the aging wastewater system that serves the Holland Lake Campground, the RV dump station and the Holland Lake Lodge.

Sean Wells/MTN News Holland Lake Lodge has been operating since 1925.

According to the Forest Service, the project focuses on replacing and modernizing the existing wastewater system. The lagoon type facility will protect soil and water quality in the area. Officials also said the project supports recreation access and tourism tied to Holland Lake and surrounding public lands.

“The project decision authorizes reconstruction of a smaller system than what we proposed in March,” Flathead National Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello said in a statement. “In response to what we heard from the public, we looked more closely at the actual treatment needs from the Holland Lake campground, RV dump station and lodge and were able to adjust the winter capacity to more accurately reflect anticipated winter use of the treatment system.

Botello said the revised design reduces the size of the aeration and storage lagoons, which lowers project costs and reduces the project footprint and ground disturbance.

The Forest Service said the upgraded lagoon system will include improved monitoring capabilities for wastewater flow and additional safeguards to maintain separation between groundwater and lagoon bottoms.

Construction is set to begin in 2027 and is expected to finish in 2028.