Incoming weather could aid crews fighting the Skillet Fire

MISSOULA — The Skillet Fire burning in the Flathead National Forest is now 3,375 acres and 32% contained.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, containment is steadily progressing.

The Flathead National Forest shared an update Wednesday.

According to the Forest Service, crews are attacking the fire by ground and by air. Ground crews are using heavy equipment to expand control lines and extinguish hot spots. Meanwhile, aviation resources are supporting firefighters on the ground with heat detection and water drops.

In a post, the Forest Service said incoming rain could help firefighting efforts and could clear the smoke and haze.

Closures remain in effect. You can find road and trail closures here.

