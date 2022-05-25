'Lady in the Beer Glass' returned to KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo

The Lady is back! After a brief disappearance, the "Lady in the Beer Glass" who resides atop KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo has been returned.

“They dumped it off in the parking lot last night,” said Frank Miller, owner of KT's Hayloft Saloon. “It is damaged. Customer came in and said, 'Your statue was dropped off.'”

Miller said he found out around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

“At first I thought they dropped it off at the bar but that wasn’t the case,” he said.

Miller says he remains in contact with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). A deputy stopped by Wednesday morning to look at the damaged statue as part of the ongoing investigation.

Miller said he will continue to pursue accountability for the stolen statue.

MCSO began investigating the incident after the statue was stolen from the saloon's rooftop on May 15.