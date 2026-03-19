Lincoln County landfill faces capacity issues due to influx of storm debris

LINCOLN COUNTY — The Lincoln County landfill is facing capacity and operational challenges because of the influx of debris from recent storms.

According to the county health department, there is still a large volume of debris on site and the landfill is unable to process large materials.

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As a result, the department is asking residents to temporarily stop disposing large tree materials, like logs and trunks, while they develop a mitigation plan.

Instead, they are encouraging residents to repurpose the wood and use it for firewood or milling.

In the meantime, the landfill will continue to accept branches, root wads, small tree limbs and brush.

In a media release, the department said it is awaiting a potential federal disaster declaration, mitigation and a formal inspection.

"Lincoln County appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as agencies work together to manage storm impacts and maintain essential services," the department said.