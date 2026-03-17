Man faces felony charges after shots fired in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 23-year-old is facing felony charges after shots were fired in Missoula last week.

According to the Missoula Police Department, Tyree Sisler-Mack is facing charges of criminal endangerment and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

MPD said the shooting happened on March 6, 2026 in the area of South 13th Street West and Kemp Street.

During their investigation, police said they found multiple spent shell casings in an alleyway. MPD said they also found a bullet several blocks away.

Police said Sisler-Mack was arrested for creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to others. In the arrest, police recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Missoula Police Department or 911.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.