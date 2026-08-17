MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council is poised to adopt the city’s 2027 budget on Monday night, with the big highlight a 3.8% property tax increase.

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Missoula City Council poised to adopt the city's 2027 budget on Monday night

Mayor Andrea Davis presented her budget outline in late July, calling it the "Big Boring Budget.”

This is largely because there are no major changes to how the city will operate in 2027, with the property tax increase mainly going to increasing city staff wages.

Wages take up roughly 80% of the city’s total budget, with police and fire taking the majority.

Beyond keeping up with staff wages, the mayor also outlined several other topics included in the budget: housing, administrative streamlining, public safety and infrastructure investments.

Amendments to the initial budget were introduced last Wednesday, with council member Bob Campbell attempting to lead the charge in cutting the budget to close the gap - all of which failed to get traction.

The public is invited to comment on each item of the budget, with each person commenting allotted three minutes.