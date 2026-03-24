Missoula community steps up to help unpaid TSA workers

MISSOULA — As the partial government shutdown continues, 65 full and part-time TSA employees at the Missoula Montana Airport are working without pay and are likely going to miss another paycheck on Friday, March 27.

Read more | The shutdown is doing more than just dragging out TSA wait times

In response, the local community is stepping up to help ease the financial strain by donating gift cards for restaurants, groceries, and gas. Local restaurants and stores have stepped up during past government shutdowns, but this is the first time the airport has formally asked the community for help to support its staff.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad told KPAX employee morale has remained upbeat and security lines have been short despite the financial stress.

"At the end of the day we have a great TSA staff. They will go out of their way get constant positive comment cards from everybody that goes through our TSA. So anything you can do for them, you know, we're providing some meals for them, but they're really looking for gas cards and people have been asking what they can do. So we're just trying to formalize the the give," Ellestad said.

Those looking to help can drop off donations at the Airport Administration office on level 3. According to the airport's Facebook post, there is a $20 limit per card. Generic Visa, Mastercard, and American Express gift cards, as well as cash, cannot be accepted.

If you cannot help financially, the airport said, "With Spring Break travel just around the corner, simply taking a moment to offer a smile and a sincere “thank you” to a TSA officer during your travels can go a long way in showing appreciation for their continued commitment and professionalism."

KPAX acquired a letter from airport industry groups signed by more than 100 airport directors across the country, imploring Congress to end the funding impasse for the Department of Homeland Security immediately. TSA lines at major airports have lasted hours during the partial government shutdown.