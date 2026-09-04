MISSOULA — On Thursday night, the Missoula County Commissioners approved the county’s 2027 budget, with a 3.25% property tax included.

But, because of legislative changes passed in 2025, most property owners will actually see an overall decrease in their taxes.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Missoula County Commissioners approve 2027 budget with a 3.25% property tax increase

“The average home would see about $27 of an increase per year, if they were that $576,000 home. But the reality is they'll actually see a negative this year of about 130,” said Chris Lounsbury, chief administrative officer for Missoula County.

Chris Lounsbury, chief administrative officer for Missoula County, says because of the property tax reform passed in 2025, people’s primary homes will see a decrease because the base rates have been decreased; second homes will see higher taxes however.

The property tax increase the commissioners passed is largely due to inflation and employee benefits costs, with healthcare coverage seeing a 16% increase in cost over the past two years.

The county’s 2027 budget also includes funding for renovations at the detention center, coming in at $5 million. Taxpayers won’t be impacted in a major way however, with the mill resulting in an increase of roughly $10 per year for the average home.

We’ll have more information on the renovations at the detention center on Friday.