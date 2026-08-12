Mountain Line breaks ground on new 18.5 acre facility

MISSOULA — Missoula’s zero-fare bus system, Mountain Line, has been operating for 50 years now, and it is running out of space as it greatly expands services since its inception.

On Wednesday, Mountain Lion held a groundbreaking for its new $76 million facility, one that will provide a home for Missoula’s buses for decades to come.

WATCH THE GROUNDBREAKING BELOW:

Mountain Line New Facility Groundbreaking

“A lot has changed in 50 years. A lot has changed in Missoula. Our world has changed. Mountain Line has changed and we're here today to react to that change,” said Jordan Hess, CEO and general manager for Mountain Line.

Jordan Hess, CEO and general manager for Mountain Line, said ever since Mountain Line started its first three initial routes in 1977, use of the system has exploded, especially after the buses went to zero fare in the mid 2010s.

Now, the need for a new station is of utmost importance, as it has 50 buses, 90% of which are electric, and 125 employees, all of whom are bursting at the seams at their current station.

The current station sits on 2.2 acres; the new facility will be on 18.5 acres, with indoor storage for all buses, and will include infrastructure for hydrogen fuel cell-based buses.

“We're celebrating a facility that will provide meaningful transportation, that will be the backbone of meaningful transportation for our community for the decades to come,” said Hess.

Community leaders and officials gathered for the groundbreaking, with officials like Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick emphasizing the importance of Mountain Line’s services to the Missoula community.

“Transportation is absolutely essential to live your life. Not everybody has access to a car and often, for those who have access to cars, driving the idea isn't the right thing. Transit is essential to live a healthy, economic, cultural, well-supported life. As Jordan said, we all rely on someone who relies on mountain life,” said Slotnick.

Much of the $76 million facility is funded through federal grants, which make up $39.1 million of the funding.

Construction of the facility is expected to take 30 months, give or take a couple.

