Nature Grove Fire grows to 550 acres as evacuation warnings remain in place

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Nature Grove Fire has grown to 550 acres as evacuation warnings are still in place, according to the Bitterroot National Forest.

Residents living on the east end of Skalkaho Highway and living east of the 1800 block on both sides of Skalkaho Highway should be ready to leave.

According to the Forest Service, air and ground crews have been working to slow the fire's spread and protect structures along Skalkaho Highway.

On Wednesday, officials said firefighters are looking for new starts from Tuesday night's thunderstorm.

The air crews finished a retardant line near Black Bear Point, and helicopters will continue water drops using a water scooper. Water scoopers skim the surface of the lake to pick up water. As a result, the Forest Service asks anyone at Lake Como to be aware of the aircraft and keep their distance.

There are also a few closures to keep in mind. According to officials, Forest Service Road 75 is closed from Highway 38 to the junction of Forest Service Road 720. Forest Service Roads 720 and 711 also remain closed.

There is also a Temporary Flight Restriction over the fire. Flying any aircraft, including drones, is not allowed.

A community meeting will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. to discuss the evacuation warnings and the Nature Grove Fire operations. The meeting will be at the Rocky Mountain Grange #116 at 1436 S 1st Street, Hamilton, MT.