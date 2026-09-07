New affordable housing projects open doors for Missoula residents

MISSOULA, Mont. — One of the hot topics in Missoula over the past several years has been the lack of affordable housing. The city has been taking steps to solve this problem, most recently by reforming its zoning code.

And now, new affordable housing is starting to come online.

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New affordable housing is coming online in Missoula

“It's just, it’s...I feel like I won the lottery,” said Krista Houghton, a Missoula resident and future tenant at Opportunity Place.

Houghton will pay $800 a month for an ADA-accessible two-bed, two-bath with in-unit laundry, air conditioning and a dishwasher.

The apartments are also income-restricted, with tenants earning 40-80% of the area median income. The median income in Missoula is roughly $80,000.

Getting the project off the ground was a years-long effort that required collaboration with Opportunity Resources and the Missoula Housing Authority, according to Mike Bouchee, the project's developer.

“To finally see it through, to be able to get the financing and to line up all the project partners to successfully execute and build this complex has been so rewarding. And to finally get it to this point has really been a labor of love,” said Bouchee.

Opportunity Place has 16 units, but it’s not the only project that’s recently come online.

There’s also a triplex that has just finished construction that’s income-restricted. For example, one completed unit was appraised at roughly $330,000, although it is being sold for around $170,000, made possible through Habitat for Humanity.

Both projects are examples of what the city hopes to see more of: denser infill developments.

And Eran Pehan, administration director for the city’s planning department, says the city’s new zoning code, the Unified Development Code, will help facilitate it.

“Now that the UDC is in place, we are looking at some projects in pre-development that are true affordable housing, many of which are funded through low-income housing tax credits. And we have unique financial barriers who might need a little flexibility in regulation. And so we're taking a more targeted look at how can we provide that flexibility in the code to make sure regulation doesn't present as a barrier,” said Pehan.

More affordable housing projects are on their way, although it still may take a couple of years as the city continues to tweak its zoning code to continue to reduce regulatory hurdles.