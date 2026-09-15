Nov. 3 election will be business as usual for Missoula after Supreme Court ruling

MISSOULA — The nation's highest court yesterday ruled against President Donald Trump by rejecting his proposed restrictions on mail-in ballots.

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This November 3rd midterm will be business as usual for Missoula after Supreme Court ruling

In March, the president signed an executive order directing the United States Postal Service to create a list of registered voters nationwide.

That list would then determine who would receive a mail-in ballot - a directive that's confused election administrators nationwide.

After weeks of court battles, the United States Supreme Court recently ruled against President Trump’s executive order seeking to restrict mail-in voting.

This has resulted in a sigh of relief for election administrators as they now have clear direction on how this midterm election will be run.

“Right now, we're really excited to let voters know that it's business as usual. So we just recently had a Supreme Court decision that upheld lower courts’ injunction on the rules around USPS sending out ballots in the mail. As an election administrator, with it being 48 days ahead of the election right now, we're excited to tell people that there is no change in this process as we are gearing up for voters for the election day and getting ready to send ballots in the mail,” said Bradley Seaman, elections administrator for Missoula County.

Zach Volheim

Seaman says that while this election will be run as any other, there are still several things voters should keep in mind.

“Remember, 85% of our people in Missoula County vote by mail. So that's a vast majority, and they need to both sign and put their year of birth on that signature envelope. So this isn't our first election with this process. We started last year, but we really wanna make sure that voters are successful,” said Seaman.

Beyond making sure your birth year and signature are on your mail-in ballot’s envelope, if you’re voting in-person at a polling location, which have been updated since the previous federal election, you’ll need to bring a Montana photo ID alongside proof of residence at your registered voting address - something like a utility bill.

To check your registration status and find polling locations, you can visit myvoterpagemt.com, or for polling locations, you can head to Missoula County’s Election page.

