Rep. Ryan Zinke introduces plan to protect public lands during Montana visit

BOZEMAN — Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT) was in Bozeman on Monday morning to introduce legislation that he says would make it harder for the federal government to sell off public lands.

“It's great. Public lands are critical to our customers, sportsmen, hunters, fishermen—all backcountry enthusiasts. Really, protecting public lands is paramount,” says Stone Glacier CEO & President Jeff Sposito.

Sposito — who was on hand for Zinke’s roundtable — says a bill like this is important for him and his customers.

“[It’s] critical to ensuring the future of our other generations have the same access we need to make sure that public lands are protected,” says Sposito.

The bill would make it harder for the federal government to sell off public lands.

“It protects 30 million acres from being sold,” says Rep. Zinke.

The bipartisan piece of legislation is co-sponsored by Democratic Representative Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico.

“What this bill does, especially on our waterways, is make sure that the federal government doesn't divest of property that we need for public,” says Rep. Zinke.

Rep. Zinke says this bill is important for the Treasure State as more and more people move here.

“The challenges of public lands, access, use, restoration become more and more. And this is the first step,” says Rep. Zinke.

Rep. Zinke says outdoor retailers, guides, and conservation groups need access to keep businesses afloat.

“Businesses like this depend on tourism, advancing the outdoor experience,” says Rep. Zinke.

Representatives at the roundtable also told Rep. Zinke that clarifying public land accessibility would be beneficial to see down the pipeline.

“We’re honored to support this bill. We hope to see more legislation like this; I think conservation pieces are easy bipartisan pieces that we can get passed,” says Sposito.

The bill would now need to be introduced in committee.