UM announces campus visit for Presidential finalist candidate

MISSOULA — The University of Montana is one step closer to finding a new president.

In a post Thursday, the university said the search has been narrowed down to a finalist candidate who will visit campus on April 6-7.

Read more | University of Montana presidential search draws more than 60 candidates

The post said the university will be releasing the candidate's profile and the campus visit itinerary on Friday in a special edition of its employee newsletter, Under the M.

Campus community groups will have the opportunity to meet the candidate in an open forum and reception.

"Your participation is vital in helping us determine our next steps and shape our final recommendation to the Board of Regents," the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian wrote.

Former president Seth Bodnar stepped down in January, citing a desire to explore new ways to serve Montana and the nation.

Bodnar is now running for U.S. Senate as an independent.