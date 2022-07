A storm that passed through Missoula Friday afternoon sparked a wildfire at the Missoula Montana Airport.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad tells MTN News lightning sparked a two-acre fire in the southwest corner of the airport.

Ellestad stresses that the fire is outside the airfield and is not impacting air travel.

Smoke can be seen from Interstate 90.

Missoula airport fire crews, the city of Missoula, and DNRC fire crews are on the scene.