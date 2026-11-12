Man accused in Highway 2 crash that injured five pleads not guilty

KALISPELL — A man accused of causing a crash on Highway 2 that left several Flathead teenagers seriously injured pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges Thursday in Flathead County District Court.

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Riley O'Brien Arraignment

Riley O’Brien entered not guilty pleas to four felony counts of vehicular assault, one misdemeanor count of vehicular assault and one felony count of criminal endangerment stemming from the September 19 crash.

According to court documents, witnesses told law enforcement they saw O’Brien swerve into the opposite lane of traffic. A white SUV carrying four teenage girls and an 18-year-old male attempted to avoid O’Brien’s truck, but the vehicles collided.

Investigators reported that O’Brien showed signs of impairment following the crash and that beer cans were visible in his vehicle. Court documents state that subsequent breath and blood tests showed his blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit.

The crash left four of the teenagers with life-threatening injuries, including spinal fractures and traumatic brain injuries. One victim remains hospitalized, and all the victims continue to face lengthy recoveries.

“Unfortunately, Madeline is still hospitalized and has a ways to go, but we're all super proud of all the progress she's made. We have lots and lots, months and months and months of physical therapy left and then there's the emotional portion of that that's going to take some time,” Keri Keefe, one of the victims' mothers said.

Two of the victims attended Thursday's arraignment. Keefe said family members and friends filled the courtroom to show their support for the girls and their families.

“We've had such an outpouring of public support and love and encouragement that we feel like it is kind of our duty to reciprocate that and be here for the girls,” Keefe said

A fundraiser supporting the girls' recovery efforts is scheduled for November 21 at Patriotic American Brewery.

O’Brien's next court date has not yet been scheduled.