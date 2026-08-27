KALISPELL — A Flathead County man accused of setting fires at two Kalispell schools in early August appeared in Flathead County District Court Thursday morning.

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Man accused of setting school fires in Kalispell appears in court

During his arraignment, 24-year-old Dalton Cogar refused to enter a plea, so Judge Amy Eddy issued a not guilty plea on two felony counts of Arson on his behalf.

Cogar is accused of setting two fires at both Edgerton Elementary and Glacier High School in Kalispell during the early morning hours on Aug. 10.

Charging documents state that Kalispell Police arrived at Edgerton Elementary where they found a broken window and what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail thrown inside the building, setting a classroom on fire.

Kalispell police said the Molotov cocktail appeared to be made with a glass container, a cotton shirt and gasoline. Police said the window also appeared to have been shot by a pellet gun.

Less than an hour later, the Kalispell Fire Department responded to a fire at Glacier High School where a similar Molotov Cocktail had been thrown through a classroom window.

Charging documents state Kalispell police detectives identified Cogar as a suspect. During a traffic stop Cogar made several remarks regarding setting school fires and said he was trying to save the children that went to school there, according to Kalispell police.

Kalispell School District Superintendent Matt Jensen told MTN News that seven classroom spaces were damaged by fires at the two schools, and restoration work is ongoing.

Jensen said total damage costs are estimated between $300,00 and $450,000.

Cogar is a registered violent offender currently on probation for assault with a weapon.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in the Montana State Prison.

His jury trial is set for Jan.19.