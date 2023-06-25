Marathon events continue with 5K and kids run

Even though Sunday is the main event for the marathon weekend, Saturday was host to events for runners of all levels and ages.

People in Missoula and others from across the nation kicked off the weekend with the Tony Banovich 5k and the Missoula kids marathon.

For some of the runners, the 5k was just a preview for what’s to come, especially for the women’s 5K winner Maddie Edwards who will also be running the Marathon.

“It makes me more excited too because you get the environment today and then you go into tomorrow and you kind of know what to expect and you know it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Winning the 5k came with a 250 dollar cash prize so what are the winners spending it on? Men’s winner Evan Bates is happy he has a little extra pocket cash

“Well driving here I got into a little fender bender so that’s going towards the deductible.”

Edwards is going in a different direction with it.

“I have a new apartment so I’ll probably put it towards that or new running shoes because mine are getting really worn out.”

On the other side of the river future marathon runners dressed in their capes and running shoes for the Missoula Kids Marathon.

A 1.2 mile race where the kids got to show off their speed. Afterwards all runners could attend the runner’s expo to pick out any gear they may need for future races.

With a weekend packed full of events It’s no surprise people came from many different places to participate. Bates traveled from Bend Oregon to race this weekend.

“It’s just a really nice running community here, they definitely have a unique event for the weekend. I'll definitely come back every year.”

The Missoula Marathon starts Sunday June, 25 at 6:00am.