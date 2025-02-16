Martin City hosts 47th annual Cabin Fever Days

MARTIN CITY — People lined up with their homemade barstools and costumes to celebrate the 47th annual Cabin Fever Days.

Every year the participants try to outdo themselves when it comes to creativity on their sleds and Bad Rock Council President Ben Shafer says that makes the work to put this event together worth it.

“Well, after 47 years, I feel like tradition makes a lot of that,” Shafer said. “People know what to expect and everyone wants to raise the bar a little bit every year as far as what makes it happen, it's my team of volunteers, you know, there's maybe 10 of us that are somehow pulling this all off and we work for 6 months planning and getting it all ready.”

That tradition is celebrated perfectly by Duffy Clark one of the oldest participants on the hill.

At 73 years old Clark says this is one of the things in the world that keeps him young.

At my age and to be able to do still stuff like this, it's amazing,” Clark said. “Yesterday I was finishing the sled up and thought where I was gonna get it done and everything, and today I'm here and it's like a breath of fresh air it's a good time.”

As much as Clark loves his own experience at the races, it’s seeing the hard work people put in to make the event unique and the spirit of giving back to the community that makes it special for him.

“It's a really good time, you know what I mean you'll see a lot of this stuff just built a garage or in their apartment or whatever and they bring it out here and work on it,” Clark said. It's neat to be able to do that. These sleds are all built handmade by home, you know, people at home. So that's what's neat about it it's a good camaraderie. I see people every year here at the same place, so it's a good time.”

The proceeds from the event will benefit the Hungry Horse and Martin City Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Canyon Quick Response Unit.

You can donate to the Cabin Fever Days Fundraiser at https://cabinfeverdays.com/