Missoula City Council holds public hearing on the expansion of bear buffer zones

MISSOULA — On Oct. 16 the Missoula city council is putting an ordinance up for final consideration that would expand bear buffer zones and require residents in these zones to have bear-resistant trash bins before they voted on that they held a public hearing to answer the resident's questions.

The current regulations in Missoula for bear buffer zones have not been updated since 1996.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Officials along with other wildlife organizations at the hearing addressed questions about tax or cost increases with this ordinance and said Missoula’s waste is handled by private sectors so there would be no tax increase, and that cost for waste services, in some cases, have gone down even with the addition of a bear-resistant bin.

Other Missoula residents including Erin Edge weighed in with their support for this ordinance due to the positive effect it will have on bears and people.

“Passing these regulations would be a huge step forward in minimizing conflict between humans and bears Missoula has the opportunity (as Chris said) to lead by example there are a lot of other communities in Montana and elsewhere that are looking for information on what people are doing to try and prevent conflicts at the community level and so Missoula has that opportunity to lead by example.”

The final vote and public comment for this ordinance will take place at the next city council meeting on Oct. 16.

